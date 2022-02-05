Ahmedabad: India’s new full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma addressed his first official press conference on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies. While Rohit answered all questions regarding the opening slot, workload management, Virat Kohli, and the role of spinners; there was a question that seemed to have put off Rohit for a while.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Wants to Take it Forward From Virat Kohli, Confirms Ishan Kishan Would Open

Rohit was asked about giving youngsters more chances in the top 3 against West Indies. To this, Rohit said would it be right if Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad open, and he along with Shikhar Dhawan IS on the bench.

During the presser, Rohit also highlighted the role of a finisher and that India needs to look for one after MS Dhoni.

“Finisher’s role is important. After MS Dhoni, Hardik has done well in that role. But we do need more options. It’s a very important role,” he said.