India ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and newcomer Hanuma Vihari dished out clinical performances in the second Test with bowl and bat respectively to script a resounding win for the visitors in the two-match series versus West Indies. impeccable performance has gained praise from former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the latter said that the 25-year-old Bumrah’s progress has been ‘absolutely terrific’. Bumrah was at his devastating best in the second Test as he clinched six wickets in the first innings which included a hat-trick. Bumrah gave away just 27 runs in the innings and consequently, achieved his career-best bowling figures of 6-27.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific. #WIvsIND.”

Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win.

It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/OvbvoTJUk0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019

Lovely batting by @Hanumavihari to get to his 1st 100. Also very good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get back in form.

The maturity & patience they have shown is a good sign for the Indian Test team.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/T5EaNxGdpn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019



The ‘God of Cricket’ also showered some high words of praise for Ajinkya Rahane and Vihari who scored his maiden Test century at the Sabina Park, Kingston. “Lovely batting by @Hanumavihari to get to his 1st 100. Also very good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get back in form. The maturity & patience they have shown is a good sign for the Indian Test team.

#WIvsIND,” Tendulkar mentioned on his official Twitter handle.

India secured a 257-run victory in the second Test match against West Indies on Tuesday. With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series by 2-0 completing the whitwash. Kohli now has 28 wins from 48 Tests, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 27 wins from 60 Tests as captain.

Vihari continued his brilliant form in the second innings as well. He scored unbeaten 53 runs and was accompanied by Rahane (64*).

After the series win, India have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points.