Trinidad: India have picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus West Indies. While seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are on break, it would be an opportunity for the rest to make an impression on the selectors. While Deepak Hooda did it in Ireland and partly against England and won the trust of the selectors – a few other would look to do the same in West Indies.

But again, with so much talent and potential – there are a few who may have to sit out for the ODIs. Here is a list of layers who may not get to play a single ODI in West Indies.

Sanju Samson: He would feel unlucky as he may not get an ODI despite no Rishabh Pant in the squad. Ishan Kishan may be preferred over him for the ODI series as the selectors may want to give the southpaw much game time ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Deepak Chahar: India’s T20 specialist with the ball, is now fit but will he get a game. Will the selectors want to throw him in the thick of things straightaway that would be the question. In all probability, with other pacers around he may not be risked.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer did a really good job against England, troubling their top-order. But, will he get picked over Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna is the question. One gets the feeling that he may be considered if India seal the series early.