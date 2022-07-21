Trinidad: Like it was in the UK, looks like weather will play a part during the tour. India’s first net session could not take place outdoors as rain played spoilsport on Wednesday and the team had to resort to an indoor session. Shubman Gill gave a lowdown of things from Trinidad in a video shared by the BCCI. He speaks about the plan being disrupted and having to do with whatever is available.Also Read - BCCI Spends Whopping Rs 3.5 Cr For Chartered Flight For Team India From Manchester to Trinidad

BCCI shared the video and captioned it: Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here’s @ShubmanGill

giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia’s 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad.” Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan in 1st ODI?

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here’s @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia‘s 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan?

In a little more than 24 hours, a Rohit Sharma-less Indian side would lock horns with hosts West Indies in the ODI opener at Trinidad. Despite missing big stars like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the batting department, the side is spoilt for choices. There are four potential options as openers who can partner captain Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Stay hooked to India.com for all the latest from India’s tour of West Indies.