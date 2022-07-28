Trinidad: Shikhar Dhawan may not be a regular in the Indian scheme of things, but the veteran’s form is right up there. Dhawan stroked his 37th ODI fifty in the third and final ODI versus West Indies on Wednesday at Port-of-Spain. He hit 58 off 74 balls and more importantly stitched a crucial opening stand of 113 with Shubman Gill. His innings was laced with seven boundaries.Also Read - Shubman Gill 'Disappointed' After Rain Denies Ind Opener His Maiden ODI Century

During his knock, Dhawan equalled the document of former India captain MS Dhoni for essentially the most variety of fifty-plus scores – 29 – away from Asia. Also Read - WI vs IND 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Stars As India Breeze Past Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Cleansweep

Most 50+ ODI scores by Indians Outside Asia Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights Scorecard: India Rout Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Whitewash

Gamers No of 50-plus rating exterior Asia Virat Kohli 49 Sachin Tendulkar 48 Rahul Dravid 42 Sourav Ganguly 38 Rohit Sharma 36 MS Dhoni 29 Shikhar Dhawan 29

After the whitewash over West Indies, Dhawan sounded happy with his personal form.

“I am quite pleased with my form, I have been playing this format since a long time. I was happy with the way I played that knock, in the first ODI. And even today, happy with my performance,” he said at the post-match presentation.

While all the three ODIs were played at the same venue, Dhawan and his men deserve full credit for making most of the opportunities, showing good game awareness in crunch situations throughout the series.

Skipper Dhawan, who has been India’s highest run-getter in the format during last two years, showed why he is still indispensable in this format.

After a successful ODI series, the focus will shift to the five T20Is that would now be played.