Ind vs WI: India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma along with other teammates were seen making the most of their downtime in the Caribbean. Ahead of the last ODI, Team India players were spotted enjoying a dip in open water along with their West Indian counterparts Kieron Pollard and Nicolas Pooran. Other team India players who were present were Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant. Surprisingly, India skipper Virat Kohli was missing. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal posted the videos and pictures on their social media handle. Rohit Sharma chose to post only a single picture from the location where the focus was on nature instead of him.

View this post on Instagram Everything is artificial, except this!🌅 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram You can’t tell me I ain’t fly! A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Aug 12, 2019 at 5:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue lead the ODI series 1-0 after having whitewashed Windies in the T20Is earlier.

Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan would be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures as India are eyeing another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday. With scores of 1, 23, 3 in the Twenty series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI, Dhawan’s comeback post-injury has been far from ideal. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, twice Dhawan lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. Since Dhawan is not part of the Test squad, the Delhi left-hander would like to finish the Caribbean assignment on a high.