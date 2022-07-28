Trinidad: Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian captain to whitewash West Indies in ODIs in their own soil. Following the win on Wednesday, the team was in high spirits and coach Rahul Dravid – who is a man of a few words – hailed Dhawan in a speech in the dressing-room after the win. While Dravid spoke, Dhawan listened and then he took over and finally asked the entire team to yell ‘Champions’ when he asked ‘Who are we?’Also Read - Rohit Sharma Wants Shikhar Dhawan Because They Both Have Very Good Partnerships - Pragyan Ojha on IND Opener's WC Chances

But what stole the show was Dhawan asking Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the squad, to join in the celebrations. After a little insisting from Dhawan, Rohit obliges. Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

Here is the video that is now going viral: Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India's Dressing-Room Picture After Series Win Delight Fans | VIRAL TWEETS

From The #TeamIndia Dressing Room! Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain @SDhawan25 applaud 👏 👏 the team post the 3-0 win in the #WIvIND ODI series. 🗣 🗣 Here’s a Dressing Room POV 📽 – By @28anand P.S. Watch out for the end – expect something fun when Shikhar D is around 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/x2j2Qm4XxZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2022

“I feel the boys are young, but they played maturely. The way they handled themselves on the field, really proud of them. Very good signs for us. I am quite pleased with my form, I have been playing this format since a long time. I was happy with the way I played that knock, in the first ODI. And even today, happy with my performance. The way he scored those 98 runs, it was amazing to watch. The way all the boys responded, it was pretty amazing. We feel lucky to come here, we are thankful to the crowd,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.