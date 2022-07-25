Trinidad: On-the-field and with the bat, Shreyas Iyer rose to the occasion on Sunday during the second ODI versus West Indies. During the 47th over the match, Iyer pulled off a stunning catch to send Rovman Powel packing. Shardul Thakur bowler it full and Powell threw the kitchen sink at it. It came off the middle of the bat and was traveling at the rate of noughts before it found Iyer on its way. Iyer took the catch and then put his ‘finger on his lips’ in a way to celebrate the wicket.Also Read - Axar Patel BREAKS MS Dhoni's 17-Year-Old ODI Record - Check Deets

His new celebration is being talked about and is going viral. Here is the video: Also Read - Murali Kartik Questions THIS Move of Captain Shikhar Dhawan During 2nd ODI

Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Break Into WILD Celebrations After Team India Beat West Indies to Clinch ODI Series; Watch Viral VIDEO

Iyer came up with the goods with the bat as well. He hit a brilliant 63 off 71 balls and more important stitched a 99-run stand with Sanju Samson to get India’s chase back on track. Iyer’s innings featured four boundaries and a six.

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday. Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls. For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).