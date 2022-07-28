Trinidad: Shubman Gill hit a classy 98 and remained stranded on that score on Wednesday as rain interrupted proceedings and he missed out on his maiden ODI century by two runs in the third and final game. Gill stroked a brilliant 98 off 98 balls before rain came in and the Indian innings had to be cut short. His knock featured seven fours and two sixes. Following his good knock, he said he was ‘disappointed’ on having missed out on his maiden ODI ton. He also claimed that if there was one more over, he would have got to the milestone.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Equals MS Dhoni's MASSIVE Record With 29th ODI Fifty-Plus Score Outside Asia

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. Was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over. I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that. The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance,” Gill said after being named the man of the match and the series. Also Read - WI vs IND 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Stars As India Breeze Past Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Cleansweep

Following the Gill-show with the bat, the Indian bowlers were at their best as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a 4-wicket haul to fuel a monumental collapse for the visitors as they faced another ODI series whitewash in their home. Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights Scorecard: India Rout Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Whitewash

The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.