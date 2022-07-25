Trinidad: Shubman Gill looked on course to get his maiden ODI fifty on Sunday during the second match against West Indies at Trinidad. Unfortunately, he did something bizarre which was not needed at that point and gifted his wicket away. Gill stroked a classy 43 off 49 balls.Also Read - Not Axar Patel; Shikhar Dhawan Reckons Partnership Between Shreyas Iyer-Sanju Samson Made The Difference

Trying a cheeky ramp shot against Kyle Mayers led to his dismissal. It looked like he had decided from before that he will play that shot and pick up a boundary, but the ball was not there for the shot. In the end, the ball hit the bottom of the bat and lobbed back at the bowler, who accepted the catch.

Here is the video of his BIZARRE dismissal:

One of the most bizarre dismissals. pic.twitter.com/KOfWp52t9Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2022

Gill would surely be cursing himself after such a dismissal. There was no need of playing a shot like that after he loss of captain Shikhar Dhawan. Fans would hope he learns from his mistake.

Chasing 312 to win, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).

The final ODI would be a dead rubber as India has already clinched the series and hence a few changes could be on the cards.