Trinidad: Shubman Gill, like Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma, may not be known for his big-hitting – but on Wednesday – he changed that notion in the final ODI versus West Indies at Port-of-Spain. A well-set Gill danced down the track and hit Hayden Walsh’s well-tossed up delivery for a monstrous six. It came in the 15th over of the game when Gill launched the leg-break over long-on for a maximum. It was a 104-metre six and the ball went out of the stadium.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Wants Shikhar Dhawan Because They Both Have Very Good Partnerships - Pragyan Ojha on IND Opener's WC Chances

Here is the video of the MONSTROUS hit that is now going viral on social space. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India's Dressing-Room Picture After Series Win Delight Fans | VIRAL TWEETS

Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Equals MS Dhoni's MASSIVE Record With 29th ODI Fifty-Plus Score Outside Asia