New Delhi: India clinched the T20I series by inflicting a 3-0 whitewash over the Windies as the Men in Blue romped to the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I Rankings. KKR man, Venkatesh Iyer has been one of the best players in the series as he contributed well with the bat and rolled his arm over as the sixth bowler of the team, whenever Rohit Sharma needed him.

Iyer said that he his trying to play the role of a finisher and with the ball he wants to give extra two overs to the captain. He is giving all he can as things are slowly and steadily falling into place.

"I am trying to play my role for the team as a finisher. With the ball, I want to give that important couple of overs to the captain. It is an asset for any captain to have that 6th bowling option. So it feels good to be doing the job for the team. I am trying my best and slowly things are happening," Venkatesh told to bcci.tv.

The left-handed batsman scored 24(13)*, 33(18) and 35(19)* in the series and gave away 27 runs in a total of 6.1 overs he bowled, picking up two wickets in the process.

With this performance, Iyer has definitely given him the edge over usual all-rounder Hardik Pandya going into the T20 World Cup 2022. Pandya since the injury haven’t been able to bowl that regularly and didn’t come up with something special with the bat as well. Venkatesh is a handy option, something which Rohit Sharma would keep on top priority.