Ind vs WI: It was chanceless and classy as India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane put on an unbeaten 112-run-stand to frustrate hosts West Indies. Kohli and Rahane’s fifties have put India in the box seat with a lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand. With two more days to go, India will look to bundle out the hosts and take a 1-0 lead in the series. With another 100-run-partnership between Virat and Rahane, they have surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s Test record. Kohli and Rahane now have registered the most number of century stands for the fourth wicket in Tests. The current pair now have eight century-plus stands in Tests whereas Sachin-Sourav has seven.

Most century stands for India for 4th wicket in Tests: 8 – Ajinkya Rahane/Virat Kohli*

7 – Sachin Tendulkar/Sourav Ganguly

6 – Mohammad Azharuddin/Sachin Tendulkar

Chanceless & made to work hard 50 from Kohli

Lucky but classy 50 from Rahane

Lovely session & day for India.

Ajinkya Rahane goes to fifty for the second time in the match 👏 He's played very well alongside Virat Kohli.

Kemar Roach was the only bowler who looked to trouble the Indian batsmen. Rahane’s catch was dropped off his bowling, had the catch been taken things could have been different. India will look to bat the hosts out of the game and then pick up the ten wickets.