Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma seem to be making most of their stay in the Caribbean. After winning the first Test handsomely, Kohli along with a few other Indian cricketers had ample fun in the picturesque Jolly Harbour in Antigua. It seemed like a yacht where they shot a boomerang video. KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal are also present along with Virushka. All of them were spotted wearing trendy outfits. KL Rahul took to Instagram to share the fun moment with his fans. The Indian opener captioned it as, “Endless blues.”

View this post on Instagram Endless blues 🌊💙 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, despite winning the first Test against West Indies in Antigua with a comprehensive margin, Virat Kohli faced the heat fo the critics after he dropped Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. While Ashwin’s exclusion was still accepted to some extent by many, Kohli’s decision to take the field without Rohit did not go down well.

Kohli, in the post-match presentation ceremony, echoed the same and said Vihari was chosen over Sharma for the interest of the team and for his part-time bowling ability. “Vihari got a nod because the combination is important. He’s an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate. We have a group discussion and then we decide what’s best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it’s in the interest of the team,” the Indian captain said after becoming India’s joint-most successful Test captain with MS Dhoni.