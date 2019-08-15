Ind vs WI: Looks like India captain Virat Kohli has got his good habit back! The art of scoring centuries one after the other. After a dry spell during the World Cup where he managed to score five half-centuries, but could not get to the three-figure-mark, now he has got back to back tons in the two innings straight after the WC semifinal exit. Kohli slammed his 43rd ODI ton to help India blank Windies 2-0. With the century, Kohli also surpassed Ricky Ponting to score most runs in a decade. Kohli now has 200003* runs in a decade, whereas Ponting held the previous record which was 18962 runs. This is a massive record for a person who is still got a lot of cricket left in him.

Here is how fans hailed Kohli’s 114* off 99 balls.

Dozed off thinking match had been rained off. Woke up to find @imVkohli had delivered another masterclass century to win series for India. Doubts that he is best ODI batsmen ever eroding rapidly! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2019

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to another Virat Kohli hundred #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 15, 2019

Staying up at 3:40am hasn’t felt better! @imVkohli thanks for another special 100! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 14, 2019

4⃣3⃣ #Centuries❤to @imVkohli He is a True Legend and #King of this decade. Every time he goes to bat , it’s a wonderful story that he impinges on to the ground. The way he writes his script towards 100 is mind blowing. He has the hunger to do well always he steps out to bat. pic.twitter.com/abwFWI1csi — SEETHARAM S (@seethu100_s) August 15, 2019

The Bi-lateral Series Legend #ViratKohli

Dear @imVkohli did you see how Shreyas Iyer played this tournament? Yes infact this tournament was for them to make chance in team

You, Sharma and Dhawan should’ve stayed home.#playforrecords — Om_the_unstoppable (@LumbhaniOm) August 15, 2019

” I didn’t want to disappoint you (Ian Bishop) further, you asked about the conversion rate (*laughs*). Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match and Series award.