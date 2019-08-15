Ind vs WI: Looks like India captain Virat Kohli has got his good habit back! The art of scoring centuries one after the other. After a dry spell during the World Cup where he managed to score five half-centuries, but could not get to the three-figure-mark, now he has got back to back tons in the two innings straight after the WC semifinal exit. Kohli slammed his 43rd ODI ton to help India blank Windies 2-0. With the century, Kohli also surpassed Ricky Ponting to score most runs in a decade. Kohli now has 200003* runs in a decade, whereas Ponting held the previous record which was 18962 runs. This is a massive record for a person who is still got a lot of cricket left in him.
Here is how fans hailed Kohli’s 114* off 99 balls.
” I didn’t want to disappoint you (Ian Bishop) further, you asked about the conversion rate (*laughs*). Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation while bagging the Man of the Match and Series award.