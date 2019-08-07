Ind vs WI: Not sure how much Indian captain Virat Kohli is acquainted with Caribean music, but he danced as he knows it. Yes, Kohli broke into an impromptu jig on the sidelines to Caribbean music that was playing in the background. Looked like Kohli was taking a break during his knock to get a breather. That is when the music was playing in the backdrop and Kohli could not keep a lid over his emotions as he broke into a jig. It did not last long, but surely gave his fans a treat they had been waiting for. He shook his hips and enjoyed it every bit as he sported a smile on his face.

Here is the video posted by a fan:

Kohli hit a brilliant 59 off 45 balls and ensured India clean sweep over West Indies in the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue will now take on the Windies in a three-match ODI series where India start overwhelming favourites.

“Very clinical performance. We set out to get the results that we wanted and we’ve achieved that. Deepak stepped up today. I think all the bowlers were on the mark. This was a much better wicket that what we saw in Miami. Very similar to Bhuvi, his (Deepak Chahar) skill with the new ball is right up there. That’s been his USP in the IPL as well,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He’s got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He’s come a long way since he’s started. We want to be professional as a side. Looking forward to some fun in the ODIs and Tests as well,” said Kohli while praising Pant for his 65* off 42 balls.