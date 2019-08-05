Ind vs WI: India skipper Virat Kohli looks to be having a great time in the Caribbean as he made the most of his stay there by meeting legend Sir Vivian Richards. Richards is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game. Kohli met the living legend ahead of the final T20I against the West Indies. Kohli took the opportunity to share the picture with his fans on Twitter as he referred to the West Indies great as the ‘Biggest Boss’. The picture is a treat for his innumerable fans. “With the biggest BOSS,” he captioned the photo.

Here is how fans reacted to the picture:

Finally someone of your height in Windies! — Vikas Kumar (@VikasKu88878018) August 5, 2019

Vivian Richards with the next Vivian Richard ♥️ — Keyser Soze (@immabadman666) August 5, 2019

Champ u r our heartbeat ❤️❤️❤️ — Pratibha VIRATIAN ❤️ Modibhakt (@ViratAddicted18) August 5, 2019

Boss is 🔙 😍😍😍😍 V K — Diya Mehroliya (@DiyaMehroliya) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series.

“Had a really clinical game again today. As we spoke in the morning, the pitch was going to be good to bat on early on. The new ball was coming on nicely. We set up a good foundation. Good finish from Jadeja and Krunal to get us past 160. The way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in the latter half. Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. The idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation after the 2nd T20I.