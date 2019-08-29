Ind vs WI: India skipper Virat Kohli, not a natural leader, but has gone from strength to strength and improved with every game. That has also been the story of Kohli’s career, he was never extraordinarily talented but it was his hard work that eventually made him shine above the rest. When India lock horns with West Indies in the second Test, Kohli would be on the verge of becoming India’s most successful Test captain with a win, which is highly probable.

The victory in the first Test saw Virat Kohli equal MS Dhoni’s record of 27 Test wins, making him the joint-most successful captain for India in Test cricket. Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014. This would be a massive addition to his already illustrious career.

But again, if one purely has to go by stats, then you would realise Kohli has been more successful in terms of percentage of wins as captain.

Kohli (win %age) – 68.08%

Dhoni (win %age) – 57.5%

Now, he also holds the record for the most number of Test victories by Asian Captains (Away From Home).

Misbah-ul-Haq – 26 wins

Virat Kohli – 12 wins

Sourav Ganguly – 11 wins

Wasim Akram/Waqar Younis/Mahela Jayawardene – 7 wins

Salim Malik/MS Dhoni – 6 wins

Kohli, in the post-match presentation ceremony, echoed the same and said Vihari was chosen over Sharma for the interest of the team and for his part-time bowling ability. “Vihari got a nod because the combination is important. He’s an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate. We have a group discussion and then we decide what’s best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it’s in the interest of the team,” the Indian captain said after becoming India’s joint-most successful Test captain with MS Dhoni.