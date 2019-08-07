Ind vs WI: India skipper Virat Kohli may not be hitting the hundreds at will as he used to three months back, yet he will be having two milestones in his radar when India take on hosts West Indies in a three-match ODI series. Kohli has amassed 556 runs against West Indies in West Indies and now stands a chance to surpass Ramnaresh Sarwan to become the leading run-getter in West Indies against West Indies. Kohli needs 144 runs to edge out Ramnaresh Sarwan who is at the top of the tree with 700 runs. The feat may not be achieved in the first ODI, but that cannot be confirmed as he is No 1 batsman in the world and it is also about one big knock to get back in the groove.

Kohli has amassed 1912 runs from 33 matches at a brilliant average of 70.81. He also has registered the maximum number of hundreds — 7 in India-West Indies ODIs. Kohli needs one ton to go past Desmond Haynes to register the highest number of centuries in India-West Indies matches in West Indies. Haynes has two and so does Kohli.

The next 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2023 in India. However, the team is not thinking about that and is just focusing on keeping the Indian cricket at the top in the world.

“It’s too far away to think about 2023 World Cup. For us, the priority has been always is to be one of the most consistent sides in world cricket. And in the last three-four years we have been able to achieve that. We are the number two side in the world and there’s a good reason for that. Sometimes, we have moved up to the top spot as well,” said skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

“You really start planning for the World Cup with 12 months to go. The priority is to keep Indian cricket at the top, play consistent cricket, go out there and win games and that’s the reason why we are one of the top sides in the world,” he added.