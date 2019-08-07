Ind vs WI: India captain Virat Kohli met West Indian-born Team India fan Leory. Not just Kohli, even Rohit got clicked with the fan. It happened after India whitewashed West Indies 3-0, Kohli and Rohit caught up with the fan and obliged him to selfies. India coach Ravi Shastri also met him. One can hear Leory say Kohli how his game has matured and how he likes to frustrate bowlers as the two breaks into a chuckle. It was a warm gesture from the Indian captain and Rohit along with Ravi to meet the fan. BCCI posted the video along with the pictures and captioned it as, “Warm gesture from the Captain, vice-captain & coach to meet and greet Leory a #TeamIndia fan who keeps Indian cricket close to his heart.”

Meanwhile, India strolled to a seven-wicket over West Indies on Tuesday to complete a series whitewash. Captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored fifties as India chased down a target of 147.

Kohli and Pant’s 106-run stand for the third wicket negated any chance of West Indies pulling off an unlikely win. This was Kohli’s 21st T20I fifty, thus helping him draw level with Rohit Sharma for most fifties in T20 internationals.

Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.