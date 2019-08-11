Ind vs WI: India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his crown when he surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-getter for India in ODI cricket. Kohli is now the eight highest run-getter in the world in ODI cricket. During his sublime 55th ODI fifty, Kohli pipped Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the highest run-getter against West Indies in ODI cricket. The Indian captain is looking all set to smash his 42nd ton. Kohli came into bat after India lost Shikhar Dhawan early for merely two runs in the first over. Since then, Kohli and his deputy Rohit got India back on track with a brilliant 74-run partnership before Hitman fell against the run of play.

Highest run-scorers in ODIs:

18426 S Tendulkar

14234 K Sangakkara

13704 R Ponting

13430 S Jayasuriya

12650 M Jayawardene

11739 Inzamam

11579 J Kallis

11365* V KOHLI

11363 S Ganguly

“I think the spinners will come into play in the second half of the day. The nature of the pitch makes us bat first. When the series is compressed, you want to be focussed even more. We want to execute our skills in the middle. It doesn’t matter for us whether it is a two-match series or a three-match series.

“We are unchanged. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in the box seat at 171/3 in 34 overs.