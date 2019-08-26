Ind vs WI: Is Virat Kohli preparing for Navratri? Well, it is not the first and certainly will not be the last time we are going to see the Indian captain break into an impromptu dance in the middle of a Live match. According to him, he cannot stop dancing when he hears music that is sooting to his ears, fair enough! At Antigua, during the 1st Test Kohli was at it again, the only difference was, it was not his usual ‘bhangra’ move, but what he did could be termed as some form of dance close to dandiya. It is extremely hilarious as he cares about no one and dances like only he exists. It is a treat for fans to see him in this avatar.

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli preparing for Navratri? pic.twitter.com/cUgTgAIvTS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli is emerging as one of India’s best-ever to lead the country on a cricket field. Kohli’s men thrashed West Indies by 318 runs, registering India’s biggest win by margin overseas. While Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s feat of leading the side to most overseas wins, he also equalled Dhoni’s feat as India’s joint-most successful captain in Tests. It was also Kohli’s 100th win as captain. Under Kohli Team India has won their 12th away Test — an Indian record Kohli has also captained India to 27 Test wins — the joint-most by any Indian skipper (level with MS Dhoni).

Kohli also became the second-most successful captain in Tests as captain outside Asia. In the second innings, he got among the runs and hit an important fifty to help India extend its lead.

“Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution. We will be put under pressure and we need to be more solid. We have enjoyed each other’s success and that’s been our key. We need to be even more solid and try to plug in the gaps from this game,” he said at the post-match presentation.