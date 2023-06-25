Home

‘Was Not Expecting This Call’; Navdeep Saini After Getting Selected For Upcoming Tests Against West Indies

Saini was last featured in Brisbane in 2021, since Mohammed Shami has been rested there are high chances that Saini will be part of India's playing XI as he is the only bowler in the squad who can click 140 kmph.

London: Navdeep Saini opened up on his India inclusion in India’s Test squad against West Indies which will start from July 12. The 30-year-old batter was landed in London for a county stint when he got to know that he is recalled in the squad.

“I came here to play county (cricket), landing today itself, and the moment I got out from the airport, I received the news that I have been selected for the West Indies tour,” Saini told The Indian Express from the British capital.

“Honestly, I was not expecting this call. Yes, during the IPL, I was training with the Dukes ball because I thought I might get picked as a net bowler or would be among the standbys for the World Test Championship final,” Saini said.

“Hopefully, I will get to play one match before going to the West Indies. It will be good preparation for me to get some overs under my belt,” he said.

“A fast bowler is prone to injuries,” he said. “The good thing for me was that there were no recurring injuries, which can really be frustrating. But at the same time, it was a bit annoying because I was picking different injuries. It is not in our hands. I accepted it and my only focus was on rehabilitation making a comeback,” the pacer said.

“This will be my second tour to the West Indies. Last time I didn’t get a chance to play, but hopefully, this time I will. I know the conditions. The pitches are low and slow and similar to those back home,” he said.

