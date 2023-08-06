Home

“Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL?''- Wasim Jaffer.

IND vs WI: Wasim Jaffer Wants Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open For India In 2nd T20I Against West Indies As Ishan Kishan's Form Worries Him. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana at the Providence Stadium on Sunday, ex India batter Wasim Jaffer has batted for Yashasvi Jaiswal and he wants the young batsman to open ahead of Ishan Kishan, who is presently struggling in the shortest format of the game.

Jaffer is concerned about Ishan’s form in the T20Is and feels Jaiswal is the right person to replace the Mumbai Indians man at the top of the order.

“I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It’s a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Since Jaiswal played really well in the IPL 2023 and won the Emerging Player Award, the management should opt for a change and give the youngster a chance.

“Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I’ll definitely look towards that change. “The first T20I was played on a difficult pitch, so expecting them [Kishan and Shubman Gill] to play in that fashion (free-flowing mode) is too much expectation. It’s crucial to see the pitch for the second T20I. If it’s good enough, then our batters will obviously play well,” Jaffer added.

