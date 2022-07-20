New Delhi: You don’t really see Rahul Dravid to be that type of guy, who’ll engage in social media reels or put himself busy in various trends, but when he do, he simply nails it. The true gentleman of the game does it again, this time featuring in a ‘Hey’ reel of Shikhar Dhawan.Also Read - Gabbar of Cricket Shikhar Dhawan's Fitness and Diet Routine Video - Watch

Dhawan was joined by teammates in Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj for the reel. Head coach Rahul Dravid made his entry at the last and pulls off the ‘Hey’ in some style. The reel has gone viral on social media and the netizens can’t get over it. Also Read - India Tour of West Indies LIVE Streaming & TV Broadcast: DD, FanCode to Exclusively Broadcast ODI, T20I Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Also Read - BCCI Announce 18-Memeber Squad For T20I Series Against West Indies; Virat Kohli Rested, Rohit Sharma to Lead

Dhawan, Dravid and the entire team is in Trinidad and Tobago as the Men in Blue prepare for their white-ball series against the West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side with Ravindra Jadeja serving as vice captain during the ODI series.

India have decided to rest several key members of the squad for the ODI series, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami as well as the injured K.L Rahul.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is also back after a year, having played his lone ODI so far in Sri Lanka last July. Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the squad.

India ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.