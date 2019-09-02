Ind vs WI: This has been Ajinkya Rahane’s series. Making a comeback into the Indian team, he has delivered with a brilliant 81 followed by a century at Antigua. In the second Test as well, he got among the runs as he hit a well-timed 64 in the second innings to put India in the driver’s seat. It seemed luck was also on his side as he survived narrowly of the very first ball of the second innings from Roach who was on a hattrick. Roach missed the hattrick, but what followed was surprising. When the ball missed the stumps by a whisker, the entire Windies side collapsed on the ground with their hands in the heads. To rub salt to the wound, the ball went for a boundary as well.

Here is the video:

Earlier, he got KL Rahul and Virat Kohli of consecutive deliveries. KL Rahul, who faced 63 balls and managed just 6 runs, was caught behind as Roach bowled a probing line. Rahul did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease and failed to negotiate a Roach beauty.

India skipper Virat Kohli was sent packing for a first-ball duck in the very next ball of the 21st over, as Roach moved to ninth on the all-time most Test wicket-takers for West Indies, surpassing Wes Hall at 193 wickets.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle but the latter was dismissed just before tea, Jason Holder who took five wickets in the first innings, getting him caught at third slip by Sharmarh Brooks for 27.

At the end of the 30th over, Rahane was batting on 12 alongwith last innings’ centurion Hanuma Vihari who had just joined him. Roach took three wickets in the innings.

India, who were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, lost Mayank Agarwal (4) who was trapped in front by Roach. Agarwal went for a review but it was in vain.