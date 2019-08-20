Ind vs WI: After blanking West Indies in the T20I and ODIs, Team India would be ready to take on the hosts in red-ball cricket. It would be important for India to start well as it will be a part of the ICC Test Championships. After the World Cup heartbreak, Kohli has made it clear that doing well in this would be on the top of his agenda. The Test side has a good look about it, while some players are making a return to the team like Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane, some other cricketers will be looking to make a mark straightaway like Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are the five things to watch out for during the two-Test series.

Saha, Rahane’s Return: While injury kept Saha out, form and other reasons kept Rahane out. Now that both are back they will look to create an impact straight away apart from cementing their positions in the squad. It is important they do that because this is the only format they play off late.

The Curious Case of Rohit Sharma: India’s best-limited overs cricketer will now look to carry that good form when he plays red-ball cricket. He has again got an opportunity to prove his worth as a Test cricketer and he will look to grab it with both hands this time.

Jadeja’s Future: Ravindra Jadeja has shown that he is a quality cricketer and on his day he can win you matches. What will be his role in the scheme of things will be interesting, will he be looked at as Ashwin’s support or will he be the first choice spinner in case India decides to play a solitary spinner.

Hanuma or Mayank: Both can open the batting and that is what makes the situation a little confusing. Who will cement their spot? Will Hanuma be looked at as an opener? Will Hanuma edge out Rohit to play in the middle-order? All these questions need to be answered soon.

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav