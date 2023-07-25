Home

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar’s Emergence Big Plus – 5 Takeaways For India From West Indies Test Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar’s Emergence Big Plus – 5 Takeaways For India From West Indies Test Series

With a fifty in the draw second Test against West Indies, Ishan Kishan looks to be have grabbed the wicketkeeper's spot till Rishabh Pant is fit to play.

Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been two of the few positives for India from the West Indies Test series. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India won the two-match Test series against West Indies 1-0 with the rain forcing the second game end in a draw at Trinidad on Monday. But with the kind of cricket West Indies displayed in the two games, it won’t serve as an accurate parametre to judge where the Indian team is actually standing five months their next assignment in South Africa.

Trending Now

The series helped the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (both scoring a hundred each) to be in a good frame of mind before the ODI series that starts on July 27, ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

While the Indian unearthed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar – the two potential stars in the making in long run, there were few who might have played their last Test series in Indian whites.

You may like to read

Let’s take at the five talkng points from the West Indies vs India two-Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Grooves To Calypso Beats

And in this context, Jaiswal does come out with flying colours and is set to get a lengthy run at the top. What was the most heartening aspect of young southpaw’s batting was his seamless transition from defence to attack that one got to witness during the two Tests.

Playing 387 balls on Test debut and knowing where your off-stump was a laudable effort as he grounded a tired bowling attack with elan. He played a diametrically opposite innings of 38 off 30 balls in the second innings of the second Test, effortlessly switching gears as per situation.

1⃣7⃣1⃣ Runs

3⃣8⃣7⃣ Balls

1⃣6⃣ Fours

1⃣ Six Yashasvi Jaiswal departs but not before he made a stunning start to his international career 🙌 🙌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FWI05P4Bnd #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Nsa8MAMe6z — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

All the signs of greatness — technique, temperament and being a team player were on view and this augurs well for the Indian team. Obviously, he will face way more tougher tests between December 2023 to January 2025 in which India will face South Africa (away), England and New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). He will get both — tracks with disconcerting bounce and closer home some raging turners that tests the best.

Ajinkya Rahane Fluffs Line

Ajinkya Rahane must have surprised himself when he got back vice-captaincy for the West Indies tour on the back of his 89 in World Test Championship final at the Oval. However the twin failures in Windies — one because of slowness of the track and the other by pace doesn’t hold him in good stead considering that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be vying for that same middle-order slot after regaining full fitness.

Jaydev Unadkat Might Have Played His Last Test

In case of Jaydev Unadkat, it is understood that he will be carried till the World Cup if he can slip in some decent performances as a left-arm option in the upcoming white ball games. With Arshdeep Singh being sent to Asian Games that overlaps with World Cup, Unadkat literally has no competition. But beyond World Cup, it is hard to imagine the medium pacer being in scheme of things, especially after two wicketless Tests in Caribbean.

Mukesh Kumar Provides Options

Mukesh Kumar is a battle-hardened domestic veteran, who toiled for a good seven years before enjoying his hour of glory under the sun. Few months shy of 30, it is still not clear if Mukesh could be looked at as a long-term investment but if he is around for this cycle of World Test Championship (till 2025), he would have done a remarkable job.

A moment to remember for Mukesh Kumar! Maiden Test wicket. A proud day for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/XcdnP8Ihhp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

He makes up for his lack of pace with incisive cutters and could be an ideal third pacer. It is beyond doubt that Jasprit Bumrah won’t be an all-format player going forward and Mohammed Shami is not getting any younger. Mohammed Siraj on flat deck has again proved that he is a diamond that needs to be kept in a safe house and not get overworked.

In this scheme of things, Mukesh could just be like Munaf Patel of 2008-11, who curtailed his pace and was an ideal third seamer across two formats, bowling that nagging length and probing line.

Ishan Kishan To Keep Till Rishabh Pant Is Back

KS Bharat got five Tests and blew it away with inept batting performances despite a decent body of glove-work. To be fair to Bharat, save Ahmedabad, all three tracks during Australia series were difficult for batting and in England, he didn’t have the necessary technique to cope with seam and swing.

Ishan Kishan got better batting conditions in the Caribbean. The fifty that Bharat didn’t score on a Motera belter and the Jharkhand left-hander got during a second innings declaration in Port of Spain has sealed the debate for now. Kishan, with his technique against the short ball, might not find it easy in South Africa but one would expect Rishabh Pant to be match-fit by then.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES