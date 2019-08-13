Ind vs WI: While Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma enjoyed their open water session with Kieron Pollard and Nicolas Pooran, India’s spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav hit the iconic Maracus Beach in Port of Spain and had a blast. The spin duo was spotted having a lot of fun with each other in the beach as they tried to hit the stumps direct in their fashionable attire. Both the cricketers seemed to be making the most of their downtime in the Caribbean. The bonhomie between the two players was there for everyone to see. BCCI posted the video and captioned it, “Spin twins’ day out at Maracas beach 🏖️🏖️Breathtaking views 😯 and crystal-clear waters 🌊. What happens when @imkuldeep18& @yuzi_chahal visit Port of Spain’s most popular beach. Come, follow their journey.”

Spin twins’ day out at Maracas beach 🏖️🏖️ Breathtaking views 😯 and crystal-clear waters 🌊. What happens when @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal visit Port of Spain’s most popular beach. Come, follow their journey – by @28anand Full video📹📽️https://t.co/XMzjxELrZf pic.twitter.com/3hyODzPKay — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, India would hope that they can beat the Windies in the last ODI before they take on the hosts in whites.

After the final ODI, the two teams will battle in a two-match Test series, starting August 22 at North Sound, Antigua.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

Match starts at 1900 IST!