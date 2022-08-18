Harare: It required a dominant effort for India to prove their superiority over the hosts and the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill ensured exactly that for the team. With a 10-wicket win with 175 balls to spare, the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. Earlier, Indian bowlers-led by Deepak Chahar gave enough damage to Zimbabwe’s innings that they couldn’t recover well and bundled out for 189 in 40.3 overs.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Gill-Dhawan Power India To Flawless 10-wicket Win

With skipper KL Rahul foregoing his spot at the top of the order to let the in-form pair maintain its momentum, Dhawan and Gill scored their third half-centuries in last four games. Not to forget that it was also their third century-plus stand from the start of the West Indies series. Their lowest opening partnership had yielded 48 runs in second ODI in Caribbean.

On a track that had something for the bowlers, the Indian openers did start in a sedate fashion but with very little on the board, it did not take them much time to accelerate.

Dhawan played his signature square cuts off seamers and lofted shots off the slow bowlers during his 113-ball knock while Gill played within himself for the first 30 deliveries before starting to chance his arms and surpassed his senior partner in terms of strike-rate, facing only 72 balls.

He played some eye-catching strokes on either side of the wicket, including a huge six over deep mid-wicket off Wessly Madhevere. It didn’t take long for Chahar to find his rhythm on a Harare Sports Club track that offered steep bounce. The balmy morning conditions aided quality swing bowling. He was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/36), who worked up brisk pace while bowling the ideal ‘Test match length’. Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Axar Patel (3/24) also got their share of middle and lower-order victims while Kuldeep Yadav (0/36) was restrictive despite going wicket-less.

