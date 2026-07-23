IND vs ZIM 2026 1st T20I, Harare Weather Updates: Will RAIN have a say in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s comeback game

The cool weather and winter conditions at Harare Sports Club could make life tough for India in series-opening T20I vs Zimbabwe on Thursday.

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Harare Sports Club will hosts India vs Zimbabwe T20I series. (Source: X)

IND vs ZIM 2026 1st T20: Fans of young Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be excited as he returns to the Harare Sports Club where Team India will begin a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Sooryavanshi will be making a comeback into the Indian playing 11 after being dropped for the 5th T20I match against England.

The Rajasthan Royals opener became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days earlier this month. But he has only managed to score 42 runs in 3 matches since his debut and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes.

Sooryavanshi is not the only one who is seeking change in fortunes as even Team India have not won a single T20I match since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. Shreyas Iyer’s side will be hoping that a change in country from England to Zimbabwe will also turn around their form.

The three-match T20I series is being held in the middle of winter season in Zimbabwe and the weather is expected to be quite cool. The temperature in the afternoon is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius but the good news for the fans is that there is very little possibility of any rain on Thursday.

The humidity level is also going to be pretty pleasant at around 16 per cent, which will make it a lovely day to play cricket in Harare.

Check Harare weather update for India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20 HERE…

With the cool winter weather, the pitch at the Harare Sports Club is also set to pretty ‘lively’. Both captains – Iyer and Sikandar Raza – expected the pitch to have plenty of bounce and carry in the 1st T20 match on Thursday. It means the likes of Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani could make lives of Indian top order quite tough.

The highest score at this venue in the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh was 186. But Zimbabwe will believe that this is their lucky ground as all of their previous three wins over India in T20I cricket have come in Harare.

Majority of the T20I games in Harare have been low-scoring ones with 250-run total never breached at this venue. The moisture in the air and grass on the pitch could make life tough for batters from both sides.