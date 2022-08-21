Harare: India’s all-rounder Deepak Hooda added another feather in his cap making a unique world record after India vs Zimbabwe’s 2nd ODI as India beat by five wickets.Also Read - IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul Says Unfortunate To Miss Out On Runs, Hopes To Score Well In 3rd ODI

The win helped India in taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Interestingly, since Hooda's international debut, India have won every match that he has played in, across formats and he proved to be the country's lucky charm.

As per records, Hooda has now been part of 16 successive wins for India, which is the longest unbeaten streak for any player after debut. India have won seven ODIs and nine T20Is with Hooda in the team since he played his first international match in February this year.

Romania’s Satvik Nadigotla held the record of 15 matches won since his debut, while South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since they played their first international match.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42; Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3-38, Deepak Hooda 1-6) lost to India 167-5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Luke Jongwe 2-33, Sikandar Raza 1-16) by five wickets