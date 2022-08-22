IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Streaming: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight. Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Rahul Opts to Bat

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Online and on TV: Also Read - From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Rahul Tripathi, Here's IND's Predicted 11 For 3rd ODI vs ZIM

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI begin?

The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 PM IST on Saturday, August 20. The toss will take place at 12:15 PM IST. Also Read - Ind vs Zim, 2nd ODI: All-rounder Deepak Hooda Adds Another Feather In His Cap; Sets a Unique World Record

Where will the IND vs ZIM third ODI match take place?

The third India vs Zimbabwe ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to watch the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe match will live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India and live streamed online on the SonyLIV app and website. For live score and ball-by-ball commentary stay tuned to India.com

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad