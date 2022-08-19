Harare: Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday yet again made a statement with the bat and proved that age is just a number as he remained unbeaten on 81 off 113 balls while guiding India to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Harare. While the veteran strengthened his chances at the top with the brilliant knock, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has hailed the left-handed opener. As per Jadeja, Dhawan has a striking similarity with Sachin Tendulkar.Also Read - KL Rahul's Gesture Ahead of National Anthem at Harare Wins Hearts; Watch Viral VIDEO

"There will always be a period where you are re-energised and you've got to change your game because the next generation is always quicker, faster, smarter. And they always push you. A good example is going back to Sachin Tendulkar. Think of him when Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and all these guys came in. He did exactly the same thing in his career. He had to reinvent himself, changed the pace at which he was playing the game to keep up with the younger lot," Jadeja said during the post-match show.

"You've got to catch up. Sometimes as a senior player you tend to take it easy, you've been around for so long… You stagnate at a certain place. But when that next generation comes, it starts pushing you. The first time was when Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly came in and the next change was when Yuvraj, Sehwag and Dhoni came in. And you can see the same with Shikhar."

After winning the opening ODI, India may experiment a little in the second game on Saturday.