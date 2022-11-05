IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 6 Sun

India vs Zimbabwe, Dream11- T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 6 Sunday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and Zimbabwe will square off against each other at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 6 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ZIM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs ZIM Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Zimbabwe, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between India and Zimbabwe will take place at 1 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

IND vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Craig Ervine, KL Rahul, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza.

IND vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs ZIM Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.