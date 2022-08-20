IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs India, Playing 11s For Today's Match Harare 12:45 PM IST August 20, Saturday. KL Rahul-led India will play against Zimbabwe for the 2nd ODI. Confident India already won the first ODI at Harare. After winning this match India side will seal the series. Visitors already impressed the fans with their all-round performance against Zimbabwe as India claimed a 10-wicket victory. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knocks. Here is the Dream11 of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs IND Playing 11s Zimbabwe vs India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe vs India.

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe vs India will take place at 12:15 PM (IST).

Time – 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team

Keeper – Regis Chakabva

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Lokesh Rahul(VC)

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza , Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar(C), Luke Jongwe, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava