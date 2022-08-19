Harare: Ishan Kishan is one of the most talented Indian cricketers from the recent crop. While he is looked at as a future prospect, the left-hander is making the most of his opportunities. Ahead of the ODI opener versus Zimbabwe at Harare, Kishan found himself in the firing line. The incident took place when the national anthems were being played. Kishan was attacked by a bug when the national anthems was being played. The cricketer was forced to take evasive action on spotting the bug perilously close to him.Also Read - KL Rahul at No.3 in 2nd ODI - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Reckons Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Will Continue to Open

Meanwhile, Kishan played the game but not as the wicketkeeper. Sanju Samson kept wickets in the game.

It required a dominant effort for India to prove their superiority over the hosts and the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill ensured exactly that for the team. With a 10-wicket win with 175 balls to spare, the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. Earlier, Indian bowlers-led by Deepak Chahar gave enough damage to Zimbabwe’s innings that they couldn’t recover well and bundled out for 189 in 40.3 overs.

With skipper KL Rahul foregoing his spot at the top of the order to let the in-form pair maintain its momentum, Dhawan and Gill scored their third half-centuries in last four games. Not to forget that it was also their third century-plus stand from the start of the West Indies series. Their lowest opening partnership had yielded 48 runs in second ODI in Caribbean.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe: 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34; Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50, Axar Patel 3/24). India: 192 for no loss in 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out).