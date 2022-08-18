Harare: India captain KL Rahul lavished praise on Indian bowling unit which fashioned a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe by restricting the hosts to under 200 in the first ODI here on Thursday.Also Read - Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar Returns Like He Never Left, Adds To India’s Problem Of Plenty

Rahul, himself was making a comeback to international cricket after more than two months but decided to continue with the crack opening pair of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, who added 192 runs for an unbroken opening stand.

"Picking up wickets was crucial. There was swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them (bowlers) put the ball in right areas and be disciplined," the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Three players in the first XI, Rahul, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav were making a comeback after long rehabilitation process.

“As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it,” Rahul said.

“Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We’d rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room.”

