Harare: India stand-in captain KL Rahul, in the post match press conference admitted that he disappointment to not get some time in the middle as he got out early, however, expressed satisfaction on players like Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda getting proper batting practice. He also hoped to score some runs in the upcoming ODI scheduled on Monday.

"Not really, we do bat deep. Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. I do need some time in the middle, obviously playing this series was important for me to take some runs and confidence away, unfortunately, didn't work out today. Hopefully in the next game," said Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul felt it was nice to be challenged by Zimbabwe's bowling attack, who were unable to separate the opening partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill in defence of 189 in the first ODI on Thursday.

“They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they’re tall and big and strong boys. A good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn’t a worry.”

Rahul also expressed gratitude to fans who came out in support of the Indian team. “We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance on a weekend. Wherever we travel across the world, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support.”

Inputs from IANS