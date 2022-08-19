Harare: KL Rahul made a comeback to the side as the captain on Thursday at Harare. Rahul won hearts straightaway with his gesture ahead of the national anthems. The Indian captain realised he still had a chewing gum in his mouth. He quickly spitted it from his mouth before the national anthem started. This goes on to show his awareness and his gesture soon surfaced on social space and in no time fans started reacting on it.Also Read - Ajay Jadeja Spots Striking Similarity Between Shikhar Dhawan And Sachin Tendulkar

Looks like Rahul's act has impressed one and all. Here is the video that is now going viral:

KL Rahul took out the Chewing Gum from his Mouth before National Anthem 🇮🇳❤️ Proud of You @klrahul ❤️‍🔥#INDvsZIM #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/dodYl34Nvj — ★ᴷʟMoNkeY★ (@Monkey_Tweetzz) August 18, 2022

Also Read - IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul Lavishes Praise On Bowlers Says, Good To See Bowlers Putting Balls In Right Areas

“Picking up wickets was crucial. There was swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them (bowlers) put the ball in right areas and be disciplined,” the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony after India’s 10-wicket win.

Three players in the first XI, Rahul, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav were making a comeback after long rehabilitation process.

“As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it,” Rahul said.

“Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We’d rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room.”