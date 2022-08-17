Harare: India have 4-5 players in the squad for the Zimbabwe series who can open. While the management is spoilt for choices, there is much speculation over who will open for India in the ODIs. With most assuming captain KL Rahul would open with veteran Shikhar Dhawan, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has a different stand on this. Kaif reckons given the good for Shubman Gill is in, he should be opening with Dhawan.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Reaction to Reporter's 'Accent' Ahead of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Goes Viral; Watch Viral VIDEO

“KL Rahul has played at No. 5 for India in ODIs before. But if he wants match practice, he can open, but he has played at No. 5 before. Gill is in good form, he made a good partnership with Shikhar Dhawan in the West Indies”, Kaif said in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

It would be interesting to see who eventually opens. Kaif suggested Rahul should slot himself at No. 3 as he can adjust in any position in the batting order.

“Both Gill and Dhawan are in good form. So they can open and Rahul can come down at No. 3. Rahul needs match practice and he was injured, so it all depends on him and he is the captain. It’s his wish where he wants to bat as he is captain. But according to me, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan performed well against the West Indies and you would want to see them as openers. KL Rahul can bat at no. 3 also in Zimbabwe”, he further added.

The opening ODI takes place on Thursday at Harare and India would start overwhelming favourites.