Harare: Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on the bench in the two ODIs that have already been played against Zimbabwe in Harare. Ahead of the final ODI, where he may finally get a look in, Gaikwad spoke on BCCI.tv and answered a few tough questions. During the interview, he was put in a spot when he was asked whether he would like a training session with MS Dhoni or dinner with Sachin Tendulkar.

Gaikwad came up with a smart response where he said that he would first like to train with Dhoni and then go for dinner with Sachin.

Here is what exactly he said:

Inspirations 👍 Favourite meal 😋 Best batting partner 👌 A round of Quick Answers with @Ruutu1331 as he shares this & more! ⚡ ⚡ #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/Xu6SNmFR2H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2022

During the session, he also revealed Roger Federer is his favourite tennis player when asked to pick between legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He also revealed that ‘Dosa’ is his favourite dish and he would like to make his Test debut at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, a fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight. Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.