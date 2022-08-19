Harare: Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday showed that age is just a number as he stroked a quality 81* off 113 balls to take India over the line against hosts Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare. His 113-ball stay was laced with nine boundaries. India won the match, but not before veteran Dhawan copped a few blows. After the dominant 10-wicket win, Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a story. He shared a picture of his sore arm and then cheekily captioned it as “Who wants a love ball bite like this?”Also Read - KL Rahul at No.3 in 2nd ODI - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Reckons Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Will Continue to Open

Here is his Instagram story where he flaunts his sore arm"

Dhawan also stitched a 192-run stand with Shubman Gill. The right-handed opener remained unbeaten on 82* off 72 balls. After the win, Dhawan hailed Gill.

“Shubman Gill is a tremendous batter and it’s lovely to watch him from the other end. The way he has come in and scored runs consistently, converting starts into big fifties is amazing,” Dhawan said.

With skipper KL Rahul foregoing his spot at the top of the order to let the in-form pair maintain its momentum, Dhawan and Gill scored their third half-centuries in last four games. Not to forget that it was also their third century-plus stand from the start of the West Indies series. Their lowest opening partnership had yielded 48 runs in second ODI in Caribbean.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe: 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34; Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50, Axar Patel 3/24). India: 192 for no loss in 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out).