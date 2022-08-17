Harare: A couple of days ahead of the ODIs versus Zimbabwe, veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was there doing a press conference. During the presser, a journalist asked him a question and as he could not understand the accent – he reacted. Dhawan politely admitted that he could not understand the ‘accent’ of the reporter and asked him to repeat the question.Also Read - BCCI Asks KL Rahul-Led Team India to Take Quick Shower Amid Shortage of Water Supply in Harare

“Shikhar, how difficult is it to play a team like Zimbabwe at this moment… who have been struggling for a long period. They haven’t even played much against the Indian team. Do you expect to beat a team like Zimbabwe,” the reporter asked. To which Dhawan replied: “Ah, I didn’t get it. Can you repeat? I couldn’t understand your accent, sir”. The comment lightened up the atmosphere in the press conference as everyone burst out in a bit of a laughter. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August