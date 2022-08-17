Harare: A couple of days ahead of the ODIs versus Zimbabwe, veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was there doing a press conference. During the presser, a journalist asked him a question and as he could not understand the accent – he reacted. Dhawan politely admitted that he could not understand the ‘accent’ of the reporter and asked him to repeat the question.Also Read - BCCI Asks KL Rahul-Led Team India to Take Quick Shower Amid Shortage of Water Supply in Harare

“Shikhar, how difficult is it to play a team like Zimbabwe at this moment… who have been struggling for a long period. They haven’t even played much against the Indian team. Do you expect to beat a team like Zimbabwe,” the reporter asked. To which Dhawan replied: “Ah, I didn’t get it. Can you repeat? I couldn’t understand your accent, sir”. The comment lightened up the atmosphere in the press conference as everyone burst out in a bit of a laughter. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August

Here is the video of the moment which is now going viral on social space: Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe at Harare: Captain KL Rahul Likely to Open With Shikhar Dhawan in Rohit Sharma's Absence

Dhawan eventually responded to the reporter after he repeated the question. Dhawan said: “I feel it is very good for world cricket that we are playing against Zimbabwe. It is good for us, it is good for them to play against such a quality side. It will give them confidence and it is good for our youngsters. We have got young boys and we can try out all the young guns. Coming and playing in different conditions is always a challenge and trying to win this series will be no different. This series is a good exposure for both sides and that is how even Zimbabwe are going to get better. That is how they are going to learn.”