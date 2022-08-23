Harare: Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form recently and that has got him in contention for a spot in the 50-over World Cup next year. During the third and final ODI on Monday, the Indian opener was put in a spot. A fan made a bizzare request to the Indian opener. The fan holding a placard requested Dhawan to give his jersey.Also Read - IND Vs ZIM 2022: Team India Grooves To The Beat Of Kala Chashma To Celebrate Series Win Over Zimbabwe And Netizens Can't Keep Calm - Watch

Once the footage was shown during the live match, Dhawan, who was in the dressing room, lifted his jersey as if he is going to take it off but stopped midway and that was captured on camera. The video of the incident has gone viral as fans have loved Dhawan's gesture.

Here is the video that is going viral:

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s maiden ODI hundred outshined Sikandar Raza’s hard-fought sixth ODI century as India survived a scare to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep of Zimbabwe.

After Gill’s top-class 130 off 97 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six took India to 289-8, Zimbabwe were down and out in the run chase at 169-7. In came Raza and he slammed 115 off 95 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to bring Zimbabwe on the verge of a huge victory.

Raza also shared a 104-run stand off 79 balls with Brad Evans (28), who had earlier taken his maiden five-for in ODI cricket, 5-54 in ten overs, as a boisterous home crowd cheered them on.