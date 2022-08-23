Harare: Shubman Gill is making the most of the limited opportunities he is getting in ODIs and is making things difficult for the selectors ahead of the 50-over World Cup that takes place next year. After getting close on a number of occasions, Gill finally brought up his maiden ODI ton on Monday against Zimbabwe at Harare in the third and final ODI. He scored 130 off 97 balls and his innings was laced with 15 fours and a solitary six. His brilliant show not only helped him get the man of the match, but he was also awarded the man of the series.Also Read - WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit the Dance Floor as Team India Celebrate Series Win Over Zimbabwe

During his knock, he also broke a long-standing record of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Popularly known as ‘God of Cricket’, Tendulkar held the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in an ODI in Zimbabwe. Tendulkar had scored 127 in 1998 at Bulawayo. Also Read - Shubman Gill Dedicates Century to His Father, Says This One is For My Dad

Not just that, Gill also became the second youngest Indian with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe at the age of 22y 348days after Mohammed Kaif (21y 287d). Also Read - Shubman Gill, Sikander Raza Slam Centuries; India Beat Zimbabwe By 13 Runs to Clinch Series 3-0

Dedicating his maiden ODI century to his father Lakhwinder Singh, Gill revealed that he got a bit of “schooling” from his dad after he got out cheaply in the second ODI here two days back.

“My father has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling the day before yesterday when I was out 33. So this one is for my dad.”

Gill further said he would save the bat.

“The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it,” he added.

Asked whether he was targetting any particular bowler, he said: “(Sikandar) Raza, (Brad) Evans were bowling well and it was crucial to target the (other) bowlers.”