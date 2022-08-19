New Delhi: Former India cricketer and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra lavished huge praise for Shubman Gill after his unbeaten knock of 82 off 72 balls to see India home in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare sports club. Gill was part of an impressive partnership along with vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan (81 off 113 balls) which guided India to victory by 10 wickets.Also Read - IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar Revealed His Bowling Plan Against Zimbabwe In 1st ODI

Chopra on his official YouTube channel praised the 22-year-old and said,"Let's talk about Shubman Gill because of the way he is batting. The maturity is visible. The Player of the Series of the last series, and here he was playing cautiously. He will not get to bat regularly at this number, both you and I know that."

"Rohit Sharma will open with Shikhar Dhawan as soon as he is back. As of now, KL Rahul is not opening; if he wants, he can also open. Virat Kohli comes at No. 3, but Shreyas Iyer is also giving an audition for No. 3. I feel even Shubman Gill is absolutely ready for No. 3."

Chopra also went on talk about Gill’s incredible form since IPL 2022. “Shubman Gill is a phenomenal story; they say your future can be seen when you are an infant; it was seen in under-19 and then in the Melbourne debut. Then also there was the thinking that he is not the opener you are looking for in Test cricket, but he will bat in the top three in white ball cricket.” Chopra said.

“He did amazingly well for the Gujarat Titans as an opener; here also he is getting a chance as an opener and is not letting go of his opportunities. I think he is going to start building more pressure on the rest, that if all of them continue scoring runs, he will remain out, but if they open the door even slightly, he will come in.”

The swashbuckling batter from Fazilka will look to replicate his outstanding form for the remaining 2 ODI’s left in the series.