New Delhi: Shubman Gill's maiden ODI hundred outshined Sikandar Raza's hard-fought sixth ODI century as India survived a scare to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep of Zimbabwe here on Monday.

After the victory, Team India led by Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan and others hit the dance floor to celebrate their memorable victory. All of them danced to the tune of Kala Chasma. The video has gone viral and netizens just can't over it.

After Gill’s top-class 130 off 97 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six took India to 289-8, Zimbabwe were down and out in the run chase at 169-7. In came Raza and he slammed 115 off 95 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to bring Zimbabwe on the verge of a huge victory.

Raza also shared a 104-run stand off 79 balls with Brad Evans (28), who had earlier taken his maiden five-for in ODI cricket, 5-54 in ten overs, as a boisterous home crowd cheered them on.

With 33 needed off last three overs, India took out last three wickets, including Evans and Raza in successive overs to complete a narrow victory as Zimbabwe just fell short of crossing the line. For the visitors, Avesh Khan took 3/66 while Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each and Shardul Thakur had a scalp against his name.

“Definitely special (on hitting his maiden international ton). The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it. Always special to get a hundred. I had made three nineties but wanted to get a century”, Gill at the post-match presentation.