  LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India 13-0 Singapore
LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India 13-0 Singapore

India vs Singapore, Hockey Asian Games 2023: Savita Punia and Co aim to emulate Men's team and start their campaign with a bang.

Updated: September 27, 2023 12:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India Women vs Singapore Women, Hockey Asian Games 2023

LIVE UPDATES | India Women vs Singapore Women, Hockey Asian Games 2023: After the Men’s team heroics in the ongoing Asian Games 2023, focus now shift to the Women’s hockey team as they will be starting their campaign against Singapore on Wednesday. Savita Punia and co are grouped in Pool A with Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong along with Singapore. Malaysia have hammered Hong Kong by 8-0 and South Korea start their campaign with a 4-0 win over Singapore. India are favourites and are expected to win in their opening game.

Women’s team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: So, that’s that! Indian women’s hockey team beat Singapore 13-0 in their Pool A opener in Hangzhou.

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: Sangeeta has fired a hattrick and India make it 13-0. This has been ruthless from the Indians. What a show!

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: Sangeeta scores brace as India pile on the agony. They have now scored 11 goals already.

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: We are minutes away from the the final whistle. It has been total annhilation from the Women in Blue. What dominance and we are not done yet!

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: India equals their high score against Singapore, will India manege to score more?

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: GOALLL!!!! That was a great goal by Sangeeta.
    IND 10-0 SGP

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: One more penalty corner for India as the ball hit back side of stick.

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: The last quarter begins…

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: That’s the end of the third quarter and this was the best quarter for Singapore so far as they conceded just one goal. India will look for a double-digit score in the last quarter.
    IND 9-0 SGP

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Back-to-back penalty corner but Singapore saved it.

