Home

Sports

IND-W A Vs ENG-W A: Shreyanka Patil Stars As India A Pull Off Thrilling Win Over England A In 1st T20I

IND-W A Vs ENG-W A: Shreyanka Patil Stars As India A Pull Off Thrilling Win Over England A In 1st T20I

Needing 13 runs from the final over, Shreyanka Patil kept her calm and composure as India won the game by three runs.

Shreyanka Patil was named Player of the Match for her performance. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Shreyanka Patil kept her calm and composure to defend 13 runs in the final to help India Women A overpower England Women A in the first T20 of the three-match series in Mumbai on Wednesday. Patil, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Women’s Premier League, conceded five extras in the first ball but made a tremendous comeback as India prevailed by three runs.

Trending Now

Chasing 135 runs to win, England lost three wickets with just 40 runs on board before a 70-run stand between vice-captain Hollie Armitage (52) and wicket-keeper-batter Seren Smale (31) helped them revive at the Wankhede Stadium.

You may like to read

But Kashvee Gautam (2/23) brought India back in the game with two wickets – Smale and Issy Wong (2) in the 18th over. Earlier, India rode on knocks from Dinesh Vrinda (22), Disha Kasat (25) and Gnanananda Divya (22) to post 134/7 in 20 overs.

Patil said after the match that the Women in Blue were confident of winning the game. “It is a big platform for all of us. It happens, (but) how we come back is what matters. I would say maybe (India were) 10-15 runs short but then we were looking (at a total) around 130-140 because the wicket was slightly slower and we knew our bowlers could get the job done,” she said.

Brief scores: India Women’s A 134/7 in 20 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 22, Disha Kasat 25, Gnanananda Divya 22; Charlie Dean 2/19) beat England Women’s A 131/8 in 20 overs (Hollie Armitage 52, Seren Smale 31; Kashvee Gautam 2/23, Shreyanka Patil 2/26) by 3 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.